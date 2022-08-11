Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Raksha Bandhan Montage, Dedicated To Sister Priyanka

Rahul Gandhi also shared a Twitter post with a collage of himself and Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra his "strength and courage" in an Instagram post today celebrating Rakha Bandhan.

While extending his wishes, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "My sister, Priyanka and I have seen many ups and downs in our life together and always became each others courage and strength. Today on the day of Rakhi, I wish that the love between every brother and sister lasts forever."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who tested positive for covid yesterday, responded to Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post with a heart emoji.

Rahul Gandhi shared a Twitter post with a collage of himself and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alongside other members of his family including former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"On the most beautiful day of the sacred relationship of brother and sister, today the festival of Rakhi is being celebrated with great pomp across the country ... My warm greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan, the holy festival of love, trust and trust between brothers and sisters."

The collage had the words "Happy Rakshabandhan" written in it.