Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss At Red Fort For 'Bharat Jodo' Walkers

Rahul Gandhi acknowleding the love from fellow Bharat Jodo walkers

Blowing kisses to 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again underlined that he is out to counter hate with love. He stressed that he will show how it is done.

"Have walked 2,800 km but did not see any hatred but when I turn on the TV I see violence," said Mr Gandhi from the Red fort, after his yatra entered the national capital this morning.

Stopping mid-speech, Mr Gandhi blew kisses to the fellow walkers, acknowledging the love that he has received during the course of his yatra.

"Jaisa hindustan hai, waisi hamari yatra hai - koi nafrat nahi hai (Our yatra is just the way this country is. There is no room for hatred)", said Mr Gandhi, who has been leading the yatra.

The pan-India foot march, which is now over 100 days old, will take a nine-day break in Delhi before starting its final leg on January 3 towards Srinagar in the northernmost Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Mr Gandhi's mother, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra joined Saturday's march.

Sharing a picture of himself hugging his mother during the rally, Mr Gandhi tweeted: "The love I have received from her is what I am sharing with the country".

The yatra began in September in the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India. It plans to cover more than 3,500 km (2,200 miles) to reach Srinagar in about 150 days.