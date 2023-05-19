Watch: Punjab Police Dog Beats Cancer, Returns To Work

Simmy had been battling cancer for a long time but has now joined back duty.

A dog of the Punjab police's canine squad who was suffering from cancer has returned to duty after recovering. The police said the Labrador assists in anti-sabotage checking and has helped them during operations, reported news agency ANI.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the dog, Simmy, is seen getting out of a vehicle and walking around as police personnel holds her leash.

#WATCH | Faridkot: A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and joins back duty pic.twitter.com/hT4qEqFqH4 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

According to Harjit Singh, Superintendent of Police, Faridkot, Simmy had been battling cancer for a long time but has now joined back duty after her health improved. He said the dog had once helped the police seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner.

Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time. Now her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking, in the past, she helped the Police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner: Harjit Singh, SSP, Faridkot pic.twitter.com/oFABaPvZ6n — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

The post drew several reactions on the platform where users expressed joy over Simmy beating cancer and returning to work.

