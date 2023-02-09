Woman Takes Cancer-Stricken Dog For Last Walk, 30 Other Pets Join Her

The pet owner also shared the dog suffered from arthritis (Representative Image: Pexels)

Goodbyes are never easy, they are always painful. A devastated pet parent received the news that her 12-year-old Border collie Ela suffered from Oral cancer. She decided to end her dog Ela's suffering and came to a decision to put her down.

Sarah Keith, 44, has spent over a decade with her dog. She shared about the tragedy on social media and invited people to join her for Ella's last walk on Fraisthrope beach, in East Yorkshire, Edinburgh News reported.

She said, "'I thought people who knew her would maybe come down. Obviously, a lot of people are working on Monday, but I didn't want to mess anyone around over the weekend. The post just got shared and shared. And I had people from all parts of the country who never were going to be able to make the walk sending me messages."

More than 30 dogs and 25 owners showed up to the walk. "When I arrived, there was probably more than 30 dogs, and in the region of 25 owners," Metro reported.

"There was even a group with leads on, with not particularly social dogs, but they had wanted to support in their own way."

The pet owner also shared the dog suffered from arthritis and loved playing with other dogs. On her last day, Ella enjoyed playing with other dogs.

Sarah informed, "There was a group of people with border collies, and Ella loved running with them. At one point there were six or seven going after the same ball."

Sarah said that she was the best dog. "She was the best dog I have ever had, and I have had lots of dogs."

She spent wonderful 11 years with Ella before the dreadful diagnosis.



