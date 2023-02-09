Watch: Protest Against Recruitment Scams Leads To Clashes In Dehradun

Unemployed young men holding a protest in Uttarakhand's Dehradun clashed with the police today, leading to a lathicharge. Dramatic visuals from near the city's Gandhi Park showed protesters throwing stones at the police.

Several police vehicles were damaged. A large police force has been deputed at the spot to maintain law and order.

The protesters were demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into reports of irregularities in recruitment in government jobs.

Last year, irregularities were reported in the recruitment of police, secretariat guards and clerks.

The state's opposition Congress had also demanded a CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in recruitment in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, the State Staff Selection Committees or SSSC and other departments of the state government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had assured action in the matter. "We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been an irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it," he had said.

In August, he ordered that all recruitment exams where irregularities were detected be cancelled and the selection process be afresh.

More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with the UKSSSC recruitment scam.

The exams were conducted by the UKSSSC in December 2021 in which around 1.6 lakh candidates had appeared.