Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tries Hand At Plucking Tea Leaves In Assam

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 49, was equipped for the task with a basket on her back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucks tea leaves and interacts with tea garden workers in Assam's Biswanath, photos and videos shared today on Twitter show.

Dressed in a saree, Ms Gandhi, 49, was equipped for the task with a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. She had a scarf on her head on which the band was strapped on. She was also armoured with an apron at her waist as she took on the job.

Smt. @priyankagandhi joins tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden and tries her hand at plucking tea leaves. pic.twitter.com/3qFtbGkESF — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021

A video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the Congress leader taking instructions from workers of the Sadhuru tea garden on how to pluck tea leaves. She smiles as a few others click photographs, the minute long video shows.

#WATCH Assam: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucks tea leaves with other workers at Sadhuru tea garden, Biswanath. pic.twitter.com/8jpQD8IHma — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

She received a rousing welcome to the tea garden earlier in the day, photos of which were shared by the Congress.

Smt. @priyankagandhi warmly welcomed by tea garden workers at Sadharu, Biswanath, Assam. pic.twitter.com/tCQK7QNbmR — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021

Ms Gandhi is on a two-day visit to launch the Congress's campaign for the three-phased assembly elections in the state that begins on March 27. She has been seen taking an active part in local customs and traditions during her stay.

On Monday, the Congress general secretary was seen performing a traditional 'Jhumur' dance with several young women in the state's Lakhimpur.

With barely two months to go for the assembly election in Assam, the Sarbananda Sonowal government increased the daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 217 just days ago.

With close to 10 lakh tea workers and over 60 lakh population of the tea tribe community, they are a major vote bank in Assam. Over the years, Assam tea votes have seen a shift from Congress to the BJP.

The tea tribe community is a determining factor in as many as 35 assembly seats, out of a total 126.

The wage revision for tea workers has been a major election issue. Ms Gandhi's brother Rahul, who was in the state for his first election meeting last month had promised a daily wage of Rs 365 if voted to power.

The tea tribe community has been long demanding a daily wage of Rs 351.