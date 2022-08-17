Watch: UP Cops Perform Naagin Dance, Internet Calls Them 'Multitalented'

Since being posted, the video has more than 74,000 views on Twitter.

A video of a Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector and a constable performing “naagin” dance has gone viral on the Internet. The clip is said to be shot in the Kotwali district of UP on Independence Day.

In the footage, which was uploaded on Twitter, the police officers are dancing to the beats of the band. While the sub-inspector moves around with a trumpet, the constable performs the “naagin” dance. We can spot Independence Day decorations in the background.

Several other police personnel can also be seen cheering and clapping for them.

Since being posted, the video has more than 74,000 views on Twitter.

A user said that even police deserve to enjoy sometimes and that there is no harm in shaking some leg.

I don't know rules but things is that Police forces r also humen beings and sometimes it's happened, lets them enjoyed life like a common man . — Pankaj@infinity (@Pankajinfinity2) August 17, 2022

A person said that such activities can work as a great stress reliever for police and can help improve relations with their colleagues.

Very nice & this is very much required to release Stress. It's also improve our social relationship among our colleagues. — SAROJ KUMAR TRIPATHY (@sarojtripathy3) August 17, 2022

Another user too appreciated the dance performance and highlighted that this can help refresh the mind.

Wah wah kya bat h

These things refresh our mind and give energy to serve ourselves 24x7

Jai hind — Chandrakant Gautam (@53ce595142aa4d4) August 16, 2022

Indeed, one can hardly resist moving for some naagin dance.

No one can deny to naagin naag dance ???????????? — Pushpendra Ansurya (@Pkansurya007) August 16, 2022

A twitter user lauded the police for putting up a show.

Waaw bahut badhiya sir ji???????? — Yogesh Mishra (@GappsMishi) August 16, 2022

Some hailed the cops as “multitalented”.

Multitalented ???????????? — Aman Tiwari (@AmanTiw90739972) August 16, 2022

Last year, a Mumbai police officer, named Amol Yashwant Kamble, had gone viral for his dancing moves. The 38-year-old policeman, who is posted at Naigaon police headquarters, loves to dance after finishing his duty or on his off days. His talent came to light after he uploaded one of his videos on Instagram that soon gained traction garnering loads of likes and praise on the Internet.