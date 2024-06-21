Watch: Police Sniffer Dog Retires With Garlands And Cheers In Telangana

Tara was an expert in detecting explosives.
Jagilam Tara, a police sniffer dog, was on Tuesday honoured with a heartfelt retirement ceremony at the district police headquarters in Adilabad, Telangana. After 12 years of exemplary service, Tara's farewell was captured in a touching video that has since gained widespread attention.
The clip, making rounds on social media, shows Tara being adorned with garlands, followed by shawls draped over her amid cheers and applause from the gathered police team. The ceremony was also attended by Adilabad Superintendent of Police, Gaush Alam.
A user commented under the video, “She's probably wondering ‘Where's the treat, people?' She's one very beautiful lady.”
Another user wrote, “This is the kind of news I want to see.”
Someone else noted that it was a “nice gesture,” saying, “Animals also deserve respect.”
“Where is her gratuity?” a user joked.
“Fitting farewell for a hardworking queen,” read another comment.
Known for her loyalty and proficiency, Tara belonged to the Labrador Retriever family and served diligently in Adilabad's dog squad for over a decade. She was an expert in detecting explosives.
Tara was born on January 22, 2013, and trained as an explosives detection specialist at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad, Telangana. Her skills were honed to perfection before she was stationed in Adilabad, reports said.
Over her 12 years of service, Tara played a vital role in maintaining public safety by detecting hazardous materials like RDX, TNT, PEK, Cordex and various types of ammunition, according to reports.
Reports say that Tara's sharp senses were instrumental in averting potential threats, particularly during high-profile events and VIP visits.