Watch: PM Modi's Convoy Stops To Give Way To Ambulance In Gujarat

PM Modi's motorcade (convoy) stopped this afternoon in Gandhinagar to allow an ambulance to pass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a while to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP and later by news agency ANI shows two SUVs, which were part of the Prime Minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident took place when PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad this afternoon.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's motorcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)