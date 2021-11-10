PM Narendra Modi's Chhath Greetings With Special Audio Message

PM Narendra Modi today greeted people on the festival of Chhath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the festival of Chhath with an audio message from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The festival of Chhath - celebrated by crores of Indians - starts today, when devotees will worship the setting Sun in the evening.

The festival will end on Thursday after people offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.

The festival is celebrated with much excitement and fervour in the state of Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"I congratulate you all on the mega-festival of Chhath. May Goddess Chhathi bless you with good health and luck," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister posted an audio clip from his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat where he elaborated on the significance of the festival.

"Chhath is among the festivals that are celebrated with so many rituals and devotion. From meals to dressing - the festival is celebrated in accordance with old rituals and traditions.

"The festival is linked to worshiping the nature. Sun and Water are associated to worshiping. While Bamboo and mud are indispensable prayer components," the Prime Minister said in the audio clip.

"While the world worships the rising sun, Chhath Puja inspires us to pray those who are set to drown," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people and wished the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. I wish that along with making our cultural heritage strong, this festival should also strengthen our efforts to protect the environment" read the post on Rashtrapati Bhavan's official Twitter handle.