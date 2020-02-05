Watch PM Narendra Modi Shoot Assault Rifle At DefExpo 2020

PM Modi tries the assault rifle at the DefExpo 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tested his shooting skills in a virtual firing range at the DefExpo 2020, which he launched in Lucknow today. In photos and videos, the PM was seen holding an assault rifle and taking aim.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seen watching him.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also seen in photos trying out a gun.

Rajnath Singh tries a rifle at the DefExpo 2020

Opening the five-day DefExpo, the Prime Minister said India aimed at defence exports worth $ 5 billion in the next five years.

"Our mantra is Make in India, for India, for world. In 2014 the export of defence equipment from India was about Rs 2,000 crore. In the last 2 years it has gone up to Rs 17,000 crore. In the next five years our target is export of USD 5 billion, which is about Rs 35,000 crore," the prime minister said.

"There are unlimited possibilities in defence manufacturing in India. There is talent and there is also technology, there is innovation and there is also infrastructure, there is favourable policy and there is also protection of foreign investment. Here is Demand, Democracy and also Decisiveness," he added.

The eleventh edition of the mega defence event is being held in Lucknow with the theme "India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub".

Ministers from over 40 countries are participating in this edition of DefExpo, making it an important opportunity for countries to further strengthen defence ties with India, the Defence Minister said.