Watch: PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Greet Each Other At Ram Temple Consecration

Amid deafening drum rolls and joyous chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' at the opening of the grand temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday.

In visuals that surfaced online, PM Modi, who led the rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at his majestic abode in Ayodhya, was seen greeting the 'Big B' with folded hands with the latter reciprocating in kind.

Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan as he arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Monday.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets Actor Amitabh Bachchan present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/72E2M0FcCD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Confirming the development, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar told ANI earlier, "As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done. The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it."

Besides Big and Abhishek, several other A-listers and who's who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi.





