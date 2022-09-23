Watch: "PM Called Past Midnight" - S Jaishankar Recalls Kabul Evacuation

Watch: 'PM Called Past Midnight' - S Jaishankar Recalls Kabul Evacuation

India moved swiftly to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover in August 2021, launching a massive operation called "Operation Devi Shakti".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialled past midnight on August 15, 2020, the day of the takeover, to enquire about the evacuation efforts, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

"It was past midnight that the Prime Minister called me. His first question was 'jaage ho (are you awake)'," he said. He said he apprised the PM that help was on its way to Kabul.

.