Watch: 'PM Called Past Midnight' - S Jaishankar Recalls Kabul Evacuation

India moved swiftly to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover in August 2021, launching a massive operation called "Operation Devi Shakti".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialled past midnight on August 15, 2020, the day of the takeover, to enquire about the evacuation efforts, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Recounting India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar says, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality."

"It was past midnight that the Prime Minister called me. His first question was 'jaage ho (are you awake)'," he said. He said he apprised the PM that help was on its way to Kabul.