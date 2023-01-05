Watch: 'Picturesque View' Of Train Passing Through Snow In Kashmir

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harshest weather period.

As cold wave sweeps parts of India, with mountainous regions witnessing freezingly low temperatures, the ministry of railways has shared a video of a train running through snow-covered tracks in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video shared by the railways, a passenger train travels through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Budgam in the Union Territory.

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

The train passes through the Hamre station and the "picturesque view" of the valley, which has turned completely white, makes it look like a scene from the movie 'The Polar Express'.

Srinagar and a few other regions in Jammu and Kashmir experienced their coldest nights, with the minimum temperature falling several degrees below the freezing cold.

Srinagar recorded a low of -6.4 degrees Celsius against -5.2 degrees a day before. The meteorological department said the minimum temperature is the lowest in the last five years.

The weather office has said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow over many places of Jammu and Kashmir during the second week of January.

There is a possibility of light snow over scattered places toward night on January 7, with a 70 per cent chance of snowfall at many places in the Union Territory over a few days from January 8 to 13, the department said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.