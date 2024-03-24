Team Shinde Workers Burn Omar Abdullah Photo Over Maharashtra Bhavan Remark

Eknath Shinde camp workers burnt photo of Omar Abdullah.

Some workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena burnt the photo of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Thane, nearly 23 km from Mumbai, for opposing the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan on a 2.5-acre land in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

The workers first tried to burn an effigy of Mr Abdullah but were stopped by the police after which they burnt his photo. They also raised slogans against him.

Recently, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the purchase of land for the bhavan in Budgam. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, however, said last week that if his government comes to power, he would have the deal relooked.

"The Eknath Shinde government proposed the bhavan in Kashmir for tourism point of view, so that people from Maharashtra can go there and can be assisted there. But, Omar Abdullah has opposed it and which is why we have taken to the streets," said Rahul Londhe, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson.

He further warned that if need be, "the workers will go to Kashmir and throw shoes at Omar Abdullah".

Mr Londhe also slammed Uddhav Thackeray who is an ally to Omar Abdullah under the Opposition's INDIA bloc alliance.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande warned that Mr Abdullah will not be allowed to enter Maharashtra. "Why is Omar Abdullah opposing the Maharashtra Bhavan? Omar Abdullah studied in Mumbai when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was violent. It is Maharashtra where he stayed and completed his graduation. Has he forgotten that?" said Ms Kayande.

She also said that if he "threatens us, we will ensure that you do not enter Maharashtra."