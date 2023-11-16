Watch: 'Pehle Aap' Moment For Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

The Congress has been trying to put up a united front ahead of the polls

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot featured in "pehle aap, pehle aap" moments in Jaipur today amid the intense campaign in the run-up to the November 25 election.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Mr Gandhi with Chief Minister Gehlot, his arch-rival Mr Pilot. The three leaders were seen asking each other to walk in the front. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra was also seen. After several moments of "pehle aap, pehle aap", the leaders resumed walking.

As mediapersons kept calling out to the Congress leaders, Mr Gandhi approached them and said, "We are not just seen together, we are together and will stay together. And the Congress wll sweep the elections here (in Rajasthan)." Mr Gehlot was seen smiling ear to ear as Mr Gandhi made the remarks.

This is the Congress's latest show of unity in the run-up to the election to defend its rule in Rajasthan. Among the biggest challenges facing the party is the infighting between the Gehlot- and Pilot-led camps, which almost toppled the state government in 2020.

The party has been trying to put up a united front to ensure the tussle does not hit its poll prospects.

Both leaders have stressed that the party is united in its fight against the Opposition BJP.

Mr Gehlot yesterday shared a picture with Mr Pilot with a Hindi caption, meaning "Together, we are winning again."

As part of the Congress's all-out campaign, Mr Gandhi will be addressing poll rallis in Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts.

Rahul Gandhi reached Jaipur with mother Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Mrs Gandhi is at the Rajasthan capital on a personal visit to avoid the severe air pollution in Delhi.