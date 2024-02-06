Watch: Passengers Sing Ram Bhajan, Play Dholak Onboard IndiGo Flight

The undated video from the plane shows a passenger playing dholak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in a grand ceremony. Over 25 lakh devotees have visited the temple since its consecration, and flight and train services in Ayodhya have allowed good connectivity to the city.

The religious fervour among devotees was witnessed on the first flight to Ayodhya on January 11, when fliers dressed as Lord Ram and Hanuman turned up at the Ahmedabad airport to catch the IndiGo flight.

A similar video has surfaced on social media showing IndiGo fliers onboard a flight singing bhajan "mid-air" on their way to the city.

The undated video from the plane shows a passenger playing dholak (an Indian drum) and singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', a popular bhajan (a religious song) and other passengers singing along.

Flight Services To Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State VK Singh jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.

"The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya's connectivity but also holds the potential to boost tourism," Yogi Adityanath said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station on December 30.

The Airports Authority of India undertook the development of Ayodhya Airport as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. The state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building has an area of 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.