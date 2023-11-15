Watch: Pakistan Cricket Fan 'Chicago Chacha' Cheers For India In World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

Pakistani cricket fan has turned into Indian team supporter.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. India has won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand. Now, Pakistani cricket fan has turned into Indian team supporter.

"I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players in Team India are good. Right down to number 7, they are top players...I wanted an India vs Pakistan match (in the semi-final) but they (Pakistan) did not play well," he told ANI.

See the post here:

#WATCH | Mumbai | Ahead of India vs New Zealand face-off in the semi-final 1 of the ICC World Cup tomorrow, Cricket fan, Mohammad Bashir - popular as Bashir Chacha, says, "I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players… pic.twitter.com/K0KidbSu03 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

Mr Bashir also said that if India wins the toss on Wednesday, they should look to bat first and put runs on the board.

"India should take batting first, play well, score 350-400 runs and then there are top Indian bowlers (to defend it)," he said.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India displayed a commanding performance in every match. The Indian team appears well-balanced, with all facets of their game performing at a high level.

On the other hand, New Zealand experienced a rollercoaster journey in the tournament. Despite an impressive beginning, they faced a setback with four consecutive losses. However, the Kane Williamson-led side rebounded with a victory against Sri Lanka in their last match, securing a spot in the semi-finals.