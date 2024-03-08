Watch: On International Women's Day, Delhi's Safdarjung Metro Station Turns 'Pink'

A train with all women staff also departed from the metro station at 10 am today

As part of International Women's Day celebrations, the northern Railway declared Delhi's Safdarjung Metro Station as 'pink' railway station today. A train with all women staff, including a loco pilot, two assistant loco pilots and two guards, also departed from the metro station at 10 am today.

The step has been taken to highlight the significant role played by women in various branches of the Indian Railways.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Empowering every journey, celebrating every milestone. DMRC honors the spirit of womanhood this International Women's Day, recognizing their invaluable contributions in shaping our world." (sic)

It is also organising various competitions for its woman commuters and employees and the theme of this year's Women's Day is "Count her in: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress".

Celebrations were held at Prakriti Park with theme "Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress". The event was attended by para athlete Deepa Malik, First Lady of DMRC, DIG, CISF Meghna Yadav and others.

A quiz on social media platform "X" was also conducted from February 26 to March 1.

DMRC also hosted a live theme-based Art Work competition at Metro stations including Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, and Vishwavidyalaya on February 29. The theme was "Metro has empowered women", it said on X.

It also organised an essay competition "Shattering the glass ceiling: rising participation of women in the workplace" along with a live art competition on the topic "Many roles of women" at Metro Bhawan and Shastri Park.