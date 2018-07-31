Delhi Metro Station Flooded Days Before Its Opening. See Pics

Delhi Metro's Pink Line, from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar is likely to open in early August

Delhi Metro's soon-to-open Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, which is on the Pink Line, has been facing problems due to water-logging caused by moderate to heavy rain. Due to improper drainage near the station gate, a portion of a pavement adjoining it has caved in slightly, officials said on Monday.

They also confirmed that the water level rose over the pavement and steps at the entrance, and even leaked into to brand new metro station. "Repair work is in progress and is likely to be finished in the next two days," an official told news agency PTI.

Water-logging at the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station in Delhi, which is expected to be openined in early August

The station, which falls on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, is part of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section, is likely to be inaugurated in early August.

"Due to heavy rain on July 29, around midnight, the storm-water drain running along Ring Road was completely inundated and there was a reverse flow of the excess water towards Gate number 3 of the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station," the official said.

Due to flooding in and outside the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station in Delhi, the pavement adjoining it caved in

"Due to this, the whole area around the entry point to the station (pavement and road) got submerged in water. This led to a portion of the pavement around the entry gate to cave-in," he said.

A top Delhi Metro official had last week said many of the newly-opened corridors or those awaiting opening were facing their first monsoon, but efforts were on to ensure all issues were ironed out, based on the experience from the previous corridors in the capital.

Repair work is being carried out at the Bhikaji Cama metro station after flooding. It is expected to be complete done in 2 days

Earlier this month, another Delhi Metro station on the recently-opened Magenta Line faced the same problem, when a portion of a pavement outside the underground Greater Kailash metro station caved in due to accumulation of water after heavy rainfall.

"GK (Greater Kailash) is a low-lying area having regular drainage issues," an official had justified at the time. The Greater Kailash metro station had opened for public in May this year.



(With inputs from PTI)