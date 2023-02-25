Watch: Olive Ridley Turtles On Odisha Beach For Annual Mass Nesting

More than 1.8 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs on the first day of their mass nesting this year.

A number of Olive Ridley turtles have reached the mouth of the Rushikulya River in Odisha for their mass nesting. The sea turtles arrive every year to lay eggs on the beach and the nesting continues for several days. Capturing the delightful sight, a video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the clip, the Olive Ridley turtles are seen making their way from the sea to the beach. We can see some of them digging nests in the sand using their flippers to lay eggs.

“Odisha welcomes its annual guests. The mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtle has begun at Rushikulya rookery…. It's happening in day time again, after a gap of two years. Swagatam,” the caption read.

The video collected more than one lakh views on the platform. Many users seemed mesmerized to see the mass nesting of the turtles.

Another user asked if there was a scientific reason for the turtles to show up at the beach in Odisha every year.

Another person urged that the turtles "need to be protected and taken care of very well by officials concerned, so they keep returning again and again".

More than 1.8 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs on the first day of their mass nesting this year. The nesting started on Thursday night in the four km stretch of the beach from Posampeta to Bateshwar. It is likely to continue for the next few days, according to Berhampur divisional forest officer Amlan Nayak.