Watch: New Vande Bharat Train's Stability Test As It Clocks 180 Km/hr

The new Vande Bharat Express held a trial run today with the train clocking a speed of over 180 km/hr. Southern Railway shared a video of the trial run and lauded the stability inside the new coaches even when it's running at such high speed.

Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022

Visuals from inside the train showed a glass of water filled to the brim not shaking even as the train speeds at 180 km/hr.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inspected the new Vande Bharat train at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai last month.

"I am happy that the Vande Bharat train has been manufactured by ICF in less time and in good quality. It is a world-class train. It will be a new experience for the passengers traveling on this train," he had said.

Vande Bharat, which is completely manufactured in India, is a self-propelled engine train. This means it does not have a separate engine. The train is equipped with automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair that can rotate up to 180 degrees.

As many as 75 Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured and deployed across the country before August 15, 2023 in accordance with the target set for the Railway ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Mr Vaishnav had earlier said.