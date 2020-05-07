Watch: Navy Warship Enters Maldives To Bring Back Stranded Indians

The ship has been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation, a Navy officer said. (File photo)

INS Jalashwa, the Indian Navy's amphibious warship, has reached Maldives to bring back Indian citizens who have been stranded in the island nation. The warship was sent to Male by the Indian Navy as part of the first phase under "Operation Samudra Setu".

INS Jalashwa is joined by INS Magar in the mission to bring back 1,000 Indian citizens. The ship has been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal was quoted as saing by news agency ANI. The rescued citizens will have to follow COVID-19-related social distancing norms.

All the evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. "In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 stringent protocols have also been stipulated," he said. The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Kochi in Kerala after wich they will be handed over to their respective state authorities.

The Navy said the operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments.

