Watch: Mumbai Police's Witty Dussehra Message On Importance Of Wearing A Helmet

Mumbai Police Twitter released a video to alert Mumbaikars regarding helmet.

The Mumbai Police Department, which has a reputation for effectively reaching citizens with crucial messages via social media, has recently shared a new message about road safety. On Dussehra, the Mumbai Police Twitter account posted a 56-second video warning residents about the consequences of not wearing helmets.

As Raavan leaves the residence in the social media footage, traffic officers are depicted wearing Raavan's shoes. As he mounts the bike, a voice warns him to be careful, and Raavan looks up.

The department posted a humorous video showing Ravan riding a bike. Ravan stops at a red light at a traffic intersection. At the traffic light, Ravan meets a person riding a scooter without a helmet. Ravan suggests he wear the helmet, but the person denies it. Looking at his irresponsible behaviour, Ravan warns him indirectly and asks him in Hindi (Mere 10 sar hain tere kitne hain?), which translates into English as " Hey moron, I have 10 heads. How many do you have?"

Sharing the video on its Instagram page, Mumbai Police wrote: "Spare a thought for your safety for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe #Dussehra".



This is not the first time Mumbai police have used humour to make citizens aware of road safety. Last month, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to its social media to share a post that used references from the Hindi film 'Brahmastra.' The caption in the post was, "Junoon' & 'Raftar' can put your 'Universe' at risk. Driving safe is the biggest 'Astra' forever."