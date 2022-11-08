Watch: Minister Anurag Thakur Pushes Bus That Broke Down In Himachal Village

He was campaigning in Bilaspur for the state Assembly elections.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was today seen lending a helping hand in pushing a bus that was stuck on a narrow road in Himachal Pradesh. He was campaigning in Bilaspur for the state Assembly elections when he noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road passing through the village.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur's convoy was also stuck in the traffic disruption when he decided to step out of his car and join the people who were pushing the bus out of the way.

He interacted with the driver and passengers, enquiring about their condition, and then left for further campaigning once the jam cleared.

Earlier in the day, while addressing gatherings, he had said the next BJP government in Himachal Pradesh will connect every village in the state with metal roads in five years and improve basic infrastructure at pilgrimage centres.

Addressing election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta, and Sadar assembly constituencies in the Bilaspur district, Mr Thakur said the BJP will implement 'Project Shakti' in the state over the next 10 years to improve transport infrastructure.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.