Watch: Man Gets Tattoo Of 'Siddaramaiah CM' On His Chest

The man is seen showing his tattoo to other Congress supporters.

As the Congress party solidifies its victory in the Karnataka elections, a supporter in Mysuru tattooed "Siddaramaiah CM" on his chest.

The video of the man showing his tattoo is going viral online at a time when speculation is high on who will be the next chief minister of the state.

The Congress party has not announced its chief ministerial candidate yet, but the names of the Congress's top leaders in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, are the most talked about for the top post.

One is a former chief minister, and the other is the state Congress chief.

Today morning, Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, said his father should become the chief minister for the interest of the state.

On the other hand, after the strong leads in the election, DK Shivakumar got emotional and said that he had assured Sonia Gandhi that I would deliver Karnataka.



A party needs to win 113 seats to form the government in the Karnataka assembly. The Congress has already raced ahead on 133 seats, while the BJP is leading on 66.