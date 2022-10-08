Watch: Man Gets Stuck In Raging Uttarakhand River. How He Was Rescued

The rescued man is a local resident and is safe, news agency ANI reported.

A man who got stuck in a raging river after his car fell into it was rescued by the state disaster response team in a late-night operation in Uttrakhand.

The man was left struggling in the middle of the river near Sri Yantra Tapoo in Pauri Garhwal district before the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) helped him to safety.

In the 55-second video, the man can be seen sitting on the roof of his car. The video shows members of the rescue team climbing down a slope using ropes into the water to rescue the man. They are eventually able to reach out to him and can be seen handing the man a life jacket before carrying him to safety.

Uttarakhand: In an operation, late last night, SDRF(State Disaster Response Force)rescued a man who got stuck in a raging river near Sri Yantra Tapoo in Pauri Garhwal district after his car fell into it.



