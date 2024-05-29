Watch: Mamata Banerjee Dances With Party Workers On Stage At Bengal Rally

Mamata Banerjee joined party workers on stage for a dance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with several women on stage at her public rally today in the state's South 24 Parganas.

As her rally came to an end, she joined the Trinamool Congress's women workers and members on stage and danced to one of Hemanta Mukherjee's iconic songs.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins a few women as they dance together on stage, at her public rally in South 24 Parganas.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/ZhSNC2ZZLj — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

She then jogged off the stage, waving at the crowd that cheered her on, a 33-second video of her performance showed.

With less than 72 hours left until the last phase of polls, Mamata Banerjee and her party are campaigning with might and main in the state.

On June 1, nine seats, including Diamond Harbour - represented by Ms Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, will vote in the seventh phase.