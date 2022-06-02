Watch: Madhya Pradesh Villagers Risk Lives To Get Water From Parched Well

Residents claim that 3 wells have almost dried and no hand pumps have water.

In a state where villages are rationing water due to the early onset of summer, residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ghusiya village have resorted to risking their lives for the life-source.

In this video posted by news agency ANI, residents of the village are seen walking long distances only to arrive at a well with barely any water in it.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People in Dindori's Ghusiya village risk their lives to fetch water from an almost dry well pic.twitter.com/jcuyLmE5xL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

A woman scales the wall of the well in a saree and is not supported by a rope or harness while others look on. A second girl in a yellow kurta is also seen inside the well and climbing out of

The bottom of the well is littered with small puddles of water, as residents crouch over what water remains. They scoop it up with small bowls into buckets suspended by rope.

Speaking to ANI, locals expressed their disappointment with political leaders.

They said, "Government employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water."

"Govt employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water," said locals pic.twitter.com/lJvagevwxU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

84 blocks out of 313 in Madhya Pradesh are facing serious water shortage, and drinking water remains out of reach for lakhs of people in the state.