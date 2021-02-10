Watch: Madhya Pradesh Man Keeps Speeding As 2 Hold On To Truck Front

Two men are seen hanging on to the hood of a truck moving at a high speed.

In a video that seems straight out of an action film scene, two men are seen hanging on to the hood of a truck moving at a high speed on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The truck driver had allegedly hit the bike of one of the men after which they climbed onto his vehicle, complaining about the accident, officials said. The driver, however, started the vehicle with the men clinging to its hood, they said.

The truck was forced to stop by two men, who chased the vehicle on a bike for around a kilometre.

In visuals straight out of a Bollywood movie,2 men were seen hanging on to a truck in Morena, driver had allegedly hit the bike of one of them after which they climbed onto his vehicle,The driver, however, started the vehicle with the men clinging to its hood @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/9UoIz1sFav — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 10, 2021

In the footage, the bike-borne men, who filmed the whole episode, can be heard repeatedly asking the truck driver to stop the vehicle. After it came to a halt at an intersection, the men are heard narrating the incident to a traffic cop.

The driver was arrested and a case was registered against the men who were seen on the hood of the truck.