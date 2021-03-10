Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Spin On 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at an event in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the latest to hop on to the "Pawri ho rahi hai" trend kicked off by a Pakistani influencer. He gave a twist to the viral monologue to highlight how those involved in illegal land activities are "running away" from his state.

Speaking at even event in Indore on Tuesday, Mr Chouhan, who was on the stage, said from behind the podium, "Yeh main hoon, yeh meri Sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai aur aap dekho, bhoom mafia bhaag rahein hai." Translated, it means, "This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away."

The 62-year-old Chief Minister tweeted a video of him delivering the puunchline with the hashtag #MafiaMuktMP. In another clip, he says, "Tiger ab bhi zinda hai. Tiger shikar pe nikla hai (Tiger is still alive. Tiger is on the prowl).

The "Pawri ho rahi hai" trend went viral last month after Pakistani Instagram influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen posted a hilarious video on Instagram following which tens of thousands of people on the internet started making memes and videos of their own over it.

Various spin-offs of the monologue have surfaced, with renditions by celebrities and even politicians who jumped on the bandwagon, with leaders using the catchy hook at public events and tweets.

In election-bound West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress used the line to hit back at rival BJP. "Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai! (This is Bengal BJP. This is their public meeting. And they have a party going on), the party tweeted last month, along with a photo from a BJP public meeting in Bengal showing empty chairs.