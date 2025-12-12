Watch: Locals, Tourists Save Stranded Whale Shark At Varkala Beach In Kerala

When people unite to help vulnerable beings, the result is a thing of beauty that reaffirms the belief in the goodness of humanity. This spirit was recently visible in a viral video from Kerala's Varkala beach, where a massive, stranded whale shark received help from a group of locals and tourists, who worked together to successfully guide the gentle creature back into the sea.

The shark got entangled in a fisherman's net and needed over three hours of collective effort to be pushed back into the deep waters.

"Today, we save a life. At about 8 am this morning, on our way to surf lesson, we saw this whale shark stranded on the beach. There were a few local people and tourists trying to help it," said @surferboy_varkala in an Instagram video.

"The shark got caught in the fishermen's net and got pulled to the seashore. A lot of people, including my mum, worked for over three hours to rescue it. They were able to push it deep enough so it could swim. But it wasn't enough for it to go all the way back and so it washed up onto the beach again."

After a gruelling three-hour effort, two rescue boats reached the shark, secured a rope around its tail, and gently guided it into deeper water. Many of the rescuers endured cuts and scrapes, owing to the rough, sandpaper-like skin of the whale shark but it did not deter them from saving its life.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'This Is Amazing'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the group of strangers for coming together and saving the whale shark's life.

"This is amazing! So proud of the group of people who tried rescuing and putting back the whale shark where it belongs! Kudos," said one user while another added: "Whatta good life experience and a lesson shown to future gen!"

A third commented: "When I was there, we saw a pod of dolphins and today a whale rolled over. Majestic and mysterious. Bless all the people who helped."

A fourth said: "So inspiring. That whale shark and its friends will thank you guys forever."