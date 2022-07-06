Video: Lalu Yadav Shifted To AIIMS Delhi From Patna Hospital

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering from multiple ailments including renal and cardiac problems

Lalu Prasad Yadav, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, was today shifted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital, days after he fractured his right shoulder. The 74-year-old was brought from Patna in an air ambulance. He was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter in Misa Bharta.

Mr Yadav, who is on bail in a fodder scam case, has been suffering from multiple ailments including renal and cardiac problems besides diabetes. On last Sunday, he had a fall and fractured his shoulder after which the affected area was bandaged.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Mr Yadav's medical expenses will be borne by the state as "that is his right". "We have been old associates. I wish him a quick recovery."

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav go back a long way as both emerged from the Jayprakash Narayan-led movement against the then Congress government in the 1970s. They have been allies and also ran a government with the Congress, though at present Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in a pact with the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday enquired about his health by speaking to Tejashwi Yadav over the phone.