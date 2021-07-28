Watch: Karnataka's Chief Minister Gets Musical Surprise, Courtesy Family

Karnataka's new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with his wife amid celebrations at his home.

Basavaraj Bommai came home last night to a grand welcome from his family after he was appointed the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In a video clip, Mr Bommai's relatives could be seen singing and celebrating the promotion which corroborated his claims that he's "lucky to have such a lovely family."

Mr Bommai, 61, took oath as Karnataka's chief minister today, succeeding BS Yediyurappa who resigned on Monday. He was picked for the top post in Karnataka at a meeting of BJP MLAs yesterday, ending weeks of speculation over Mr Yediyurappa's exit.

Back home, grooving to the tunes of a popular Kannada song "Neene Rajkumara", which means "you are the king", Mr Bommai's family members surrounded him as he sat on a couch in their midst with his daughter.

In the video, the new chief minister could be seen smiling and blushing while others clapped and sang along.

In the middle of the song, Mr Bommai was seen gesturing to his wife standing on the side with other members of the family asking her to join him. Smiling as much as her husband, Chennamma Basavaraj made her way towards the couch and sat beside him, while others continued singing and dancing.

"My family is very dear to me, and I am lucky to have such a lovely family," the chief minister said earlier today before his oath ceremony.

His daughter also said that he "always puts family first and I think he'll still do that."

Expressing her joy over Mr Bommai becoming the chief minister, Ms Chennamma said this has happened due to the blessings of God. "We feel that the hard work of Basavaraj has paid off. We feel that he will do good work as he had done during the Covid time," she said.

"As a chief minister's wife I would ask him to do work that benefits all," she added.

She said Mr Bommai has seen his father as a chief minister which will encourage him to do the good work. Basavaraj Bommai's father SR Bommai served as chief minister of the state during 1988-1989.

Mr Bommai's son Bharath Bommai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for his father's elevation.