Watch: Indore Villagers Set Fruit Firecrackers At Each Other, 40 Hurt

Hingot is a customary festival celebrated in Indore's Gautampuri area. (ANI)

At least 40 people were injured during the celebrations of ''Hingot Festival'' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official told news agency Press Trust Of India on Tuesday.

Hingot is a customary festival celebrated in Indore's Gautampuri area.

During the event, held traditionally a day after Diwali, people from two nearby villages attack each other with "hingots" - a local forest fruit, by removing its pulp and stuffing it with gunpowder, coal and brimstone.

The groups from Gautampura and Rungi villages then ignite the fruit's stem attached to a rope (like a cracker) and throw them at each other like rockets, as part of what locals call the "hingot war".

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: People participate in Hingot war, where two groups hurl burning 'hingots' at each other, a day after Diwali as part of tradition at Gautampura in Depalpur tehsil, Indore. (28.10) pic.twitter.com/p07nYKpYf6 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Several people get injured during the celebrations every year.

During the event on Monday, at least 40 people received minor burns, the police official told PTI.

Nineteen of them were provided first aid on the spot where police and health officials were kept on standby to avoid any untoward incident.

The other injured persons did not come to the medical camp and went home on their own, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.