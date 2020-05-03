Watch: India's Aircraft Carrier 'Punches' Coronavirus On Its Deck

INS Vikramaditya on Monday paid special tributes to the frontline Covid-19 warriors.

India Navy's mighty air carrier INS Vikramaditya on Monday paid special tributes to the frontline workers dealing with coronavirus pandemic by symbolically punching the deadly coronavirus on its deck.



"#INSVikramaditya the pride of #India symbolically punches the #CoronaVirus on its deck as #ArmedForces pay tribute to the #CoronaWarriors," PRO Defence Mumbai tweeted with a short 41-second video.

In the video, a punch, lit in green colour lights, is dealing a blow to a symbolic coronavirus-like figure lit with red colour lights on the deck of INS Vikramaditya.

The video, going viral on social media, is a part of Indian armed forces' day-long exercise to pay tributes to the frontline workers dealing with Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In the evening, Navy ships docked at major ports, including Mumbai and Chennai, will be lit up.

The mega armed forces exercise saw flypasts by fighter jets over state capitals, aerial flower shower and performances by military bands outside hospitals.

The "gesture of special gratitude" was announced on Friday by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

The country has been put under the third phase of lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic in the country.

The highly contagious virus has so farf infected nearly 40,000 people in the country with more than 1,000 deaths.