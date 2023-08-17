Watch: Indian Coast Guard Airlift Chinese Man From Ship In Arabian Sea

The rescue footage shows an Advance Light Helicopter MK-III carrying out the evacuation.

The Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday, rescued a Chinese national from a vessel en route to UAE from China after he complained of chest pain and symptoms of cardiac arrest.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received communication about a crew member of the Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 having cardiac arrest symptoms and high blood pressure. Necessary telemedicine advice was provided immediately as arrangement for the evacuation of the man named Yin Weigyang was made.

Despite the challenging weather and dark conditions, the Indian Coast Guard team airlifted the patient from the Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Km in the Arabian Sea. The rescue was carried out in a joint effort by the CG ALH and CGAS Daman

Sharing the video of the rescue operation on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian Coast Guard said that the operation took place “mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather”. The footage of the rescue shows an Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III carrying out the evacuation. The chopper arrives over the vessel before the patient is pulled up by the guards. Providing him with first aid, the coast guards can be seen making gestures assuring the patient that he was safe. The footage then cuts to show the Chinese national being taken to the medical facility in Daman.

In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard#ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms.#SAR#ArabianSea#MaritimeSafetypic.twitter.com/THG0nBZjhi — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 17, 2023

In a similar operation on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard rescued a critically ill mariner Valid Ola Gilbert, a Filipino national, off the Kerala coast. The vessel, en route from Colombo to Suez Canal, was 110 nautical miles away from Kochi when a request for aid was received, a Defence Ministry statement said. The patient was evacuated from the vessel using ICGS C-427, equipped with portable oxygen support and medical aid.

"On arrival at Vizhinjam harbour, the patient was rushed to NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara for further medical management. The exemplary daring medical evacuation undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) enabled saving of a precious life at sea," the statement added.