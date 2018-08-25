Watch: Massive Landslides Block Roads In Himahal Pradesh

Landslides blocked Chandigarh-Manali higheway in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh for the last one week. In Himachal Pradesh, massive landslides after incessant rain blocked traffic on the busy Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Saturday. Massive landslides along the Beas River left hundreds stranded.

A stretch of nearly 100 metres of the national highway was badly damaged near Aut in Mandi district yesterday night. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the affected area.

District authorities claimed that traffic was partially restored for small vehicles through diversions on alternate roads.

"JCB machines are trying to clear the debris and traffic is likely to restored by afternoon," said a district official.

#WATCH: Landslide occurred on Pathankot-Dalhousie National Highway in Nainikhad area earlier today. Vehicular traffic has been stopped on the highway. #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/cWRRCHJvIy — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2018

The Chamba-Pathankot highway is closed due to landslide at Donalia, in Chamba. Officials of the Public Works Department said a truck was buried under the debris but no one has been injured.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and district authorities have deployed equipment to remove the debris, said the official.

#HimachalPradesh: People in Kutt, Kundi, Khyuncha villages of Shimla district commute through mountains after flash floods & heavy rain damaged the roads & bridges. Indo-Tibetan Border Police had restored one of the temporary bridge but it was damaged again due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/cxtb9oJDpp — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2018

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert and warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh has seen the maximum rainfall this monsoon season. Shimla saw the heaviest rainfall on a single day after 1901, on August 12 and 13. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the state had suffered a loss of Rs 990 crore due to monsoon rain. As many as 35 people have died in the state since the beginning of the rainy season.

