Watch: Kheda Villagers' Daily Stunt To Cross A Broken Bridge For 2 Months

The daily stunt villagers in Kheda do to avoid taking a longer route

For nearly two months villagers in Gujarat's Kheda have been risking their lives to commute every day through a bridge that has collapsed. The bridge is a key link in the area say villagers.

Children, too, cross the bridge everyday helped by their parents on their way to school. In the video posted by ANI, it can be seen how children with heavy school bags on their back are being transported across the piers of the bridge.

Villagers allege they have been appealing to the authorities to repair the bridge that connects Naika and Bherai villages.

#WATCH: School children crossing a bridge between Naika & Bherai village of Kheda district. The bridge broke down 2 months ago. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/7ToM5W783I — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Narrating their plight, a local villager told news agency ANI, "If we don't use this bridge, we will have to travel a distance of 10 km instead of 1 km."

The Kheda collector IK Patel said on June 10, that the construction work will start soon. "The construction work will be resumed immediately. Only due to rain the work of the bridge has not begun," said Mr Patel.