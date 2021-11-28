Watch: Mock Terror Attack At Delhi Mall As Police Prep For The Worst

The team posed in front of a humvee at the end of the mock drill

Two men on a bike in masks zoom to the entry gate of a plush mall in south Delhi, swerving past a car. The security guard jumps in to stop them but is overpowered. The men swiftly enter the establishment, pull out their guns, and are heard saying, "Gun se udaa denge. Koi nahi hilega (Will blow you up. Do not move)." The mall staff is seen lying on the ground, covering their heads and faces as the men rampage through the store. All this and more unfolds in a video released by Delhi Police that shows a massive anti-terror mock drill at the city's Select City Walk Mall.

The police soon take over the mall, taping the perimeter as the bomb disposal squad with their sniffer dog, fire trucks and ambulances arrive at the scene. A SWAT team sneaks inside and within minutes the "attackers" are paraded out with their hands behind their heads. Once they are in custody, the bomb squad, the crime teams, and the medics enter the shopping arena to take stock of the situation inside and attend to the "injured".

They then collect evidence - empty bullet shell casings and other forensic proof - and later pose in front of a humvee at the end of the mock drill.

"This mock drill was held to check the alertness, preparedness, response time, and coordination of different agencies in the time of any eventuality," the Delhi Police said in a release.

A PCR call was received on wireless at 1:13 PM and the PCR van was at the spot by 1:15, according to the release. "At 1:56 PM the mock drill was closed. The management of the mall cooperated very well in the mock drill," it said.

Security agencies conduct mock drills at regular intervals to ascertain the levels of preparedness in such emergency situations and for better coordination among the police, the ambulance, and other agencies.