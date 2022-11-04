Watch: How A Senior UP Police Officer, In Disguise, Surprised Cops

IPS officer Charu Nigam used a dupatta, sunglasses and a mask to completely hide her face.

A woman police officer in Uttar Pradesh disguised herself and dialed an emergency number with a fake complaint of armed robbery to test the response of the local police.

The cops apparently passed the test, which may surprise those who routinely flag what they believe is callousness displayed by policemen in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Charu Nigam, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer and Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, wore civvies and used her dupatta, sunglasses and mask to completely hide her face from her subordinates.

जनपदीय पुलिस के रिस्पांस टाइम व सतर्कता को चेक करने हेतु पुलिस अधीक्षक औरैया @ipsCharuNigam ने स्वयं की पहचान छुपाते हुए सुनसान रोड पर तमंचे के बल पर बाइक सवार अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा झूठी लूट की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम व डायल112 पर दी गयी जिसमे जनपदीय पुलिस की कार्यवाही संतोषजनक रही। pic.twitter.com/I4n3yJoUHP — Auraiya Police (@auraiyapolice) November 3, 2022

Ms Nigam pretended to be the victim of an armed robbery as she dialed 112, the control room number for such SOS calls from the highway. The emergency line promises help within five minutes, no matter where you are.

“Hello, this is Sarita Chauhan. I was robbed by two armed men,” she said in a high-pitched voice.

Videos and images shared by the Auraiya police on Twitter show the officer talking on the phone on a deserted stretch of road.

Three policemen apparently responded to her distress call and came with a team.

The officers noted the woman's complaint and made their inquiries, unaware that their boss is watching.

The team checked vehicles for about an hour before getting the shock of their lives. The frantic woman turned out to be their senior officer.

According to the police tweet, Ms Nigam wanted to check the “response time” of the local police and found it “satisfactory”.

A video of the officer riding pillion on a bike, looking for the right spot to carry out the “test”, has been widely shared.