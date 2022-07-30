Watch: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dances With Folk Artists On Stage

A clip of the chief minister dancing has been widely shared on social media.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur was on Saturday seen dancing with folk artits at an event in Mandi.

In a video shared online, Mr Thakur can be seen shaking a leg with folk dancers on a stage.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists at an event in Mandi pic.twitter.com/B0NJBh2YrW — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones to several developmental projects in the state worth Rs 29.74 crore.

Chief minister Thakur on Friday reiterated the commitment of his government towards the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh. He said the state government in its first cabinet meeting reduced the age limit for old age pension from 80 to 70 years. Then it was again reduced to 60 years.

"To give a healing touch to those suffering from serious illnesses, the government started a new scheme named SAHARA yojna. Himcare Yojna has also proved to be a helping hand for poor people. Himcare cardholders get free treatment," MrThakur said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly elections will be held in 2022 to elect 68 members.

"We had a Chief Minister's Council meeting on July 24. All Chief Ministers met BJP chief JP Nadda. I had a detailed discussion regarding the polls in Himachal Pradesh of which two topics were discussed in detail. I'll further discuss this with party colleagues and take forward our poll campaigns," Mr Thakur said, as quoted by news agency ANI.