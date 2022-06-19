Watch: Hero Cop From Kerala Takes Down Attacker Armed With Machete

Kerala: The officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Arun Kumar.

A video showing a police officer bravely subduing an attacker armed with a giant machete has gone viral on Twitter. The incident took place at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala.

How a real #hero looks like…????????‍✈️????????

Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala



⁦@TheKeralaPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) June 19, 2022



The video captures a man standing by the streetside as a police vehicle pulls up next to him.

He immediately takes out his weapon to attack the officer as he gets down from his vehicle.

However, the sub inspector valiantly fights off the attacker and subdues him by pinning him down to the ground.

The video shows the two falling as the officer disarms him.

Passers-by rush to the scene and help the officer.

The video was shared on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an Indian Police Service officer.

She wrote, "This is what a real hero looks like. Kudos to this sub inspector of Police from Kerala."

As the video went viral on twitter, social media users applauded the courage of the police officer.

According to a Facebook post by the Kerala Police, the officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Arun Kumar, who is in-charge at the Alappuzha Nooranad police station.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on June 12 near Para Junction, the post read. The officer had to get seven stitches on his fingers due to an injury.

The man with the machete has been identified as Sugathan.