Watch: Gujarat's Gira Waterfalls Get A Majestic Monsoon Look

The Gira waterfalls is a 30 metre drop into the Ambica River.

Offering a picturesque view, the Gira waterfalls in Gujarat is now brimming with water after continuous rainfall. Located in the midst of lush green forests, the waterfall looks breathtakingly beautiful during monsoons.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Nestled amid the lush green forest, Gira Dodh waterfalls present an idyllic & scenic sight as it brims with water after incessant rainfall in Saputara in Dang district (19.07) pic.twitter.com/SpfK5ixbQE — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

The Gira waterfalls, which is a 30 metre drop into the Ambica River, is situated in Saputara, Dang district, about 6 km from Waghai town.

The waterfall is open to the public and tourists can reach there by jeeps on hire, according to the Gujarat Tourism website.

It is 409 km from Ahmedabad, 164 km from Surat, and 250 km from Mumbai by road. The nearest railway station is Waghai.