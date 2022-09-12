Video: Arvind Kejriwal vs Gujarat Cops Over Visiting Auto Driver's Home

Arvind Kejriwal was stopped by Gujarat police from visiting the auto-driver's house.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today stopped by police from visiting a auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ahmedabad. Citing security concerns, Gujarat Police briefly stopped Mr Kejriwal to not visit the driver's house for dinner.

Earlier today, the AAP leader had accepted an auto-rickshaw driver's invitation for a dinner at his home in Ahmedabad. He left his hotel around 7.30 pm and planned to reach the rickshaw driver's house in his auto.

The police stopped the AAP national convenor, which lead to a disagreement. He was later allowed to travel in the auto.

Mr Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Mr Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Mr Dantani.

The Delhi Chief Minister immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

"Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader.