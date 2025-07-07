Watch: Guards Foil Theft Attempt In Delhi, Thief Abandons Bike and Escapes

A routine security check at Delhi's Press Enclave society turned into a dramatic chase today, when security guards identified and attempted to catch a thief responsible for stealing inverters from the residential colony.

The incident took place around 3:27 pm, when a bike-borne man was stopped at the society's entry gate by security personnel for a standard verification. On seeing the man's face, guard Pravakar Tamang suspected him to be the same individual who was allegedly involved in two previous inverter thefts from the society.

"I had a strong feeling I had seen him before in CCTV footage from a past inverter theft in the colony, but I wasn't completely sure," said Pravakar Tamang, who has been a security guard at the society for the past three years. "So I asked him where he was headed. He mentioned an address that doesn't exist here and claimed he had visited the same house just two or three days ago, that's when I knew something was off."

Video footage obtained from the Press Enclave security head showed Pravakar and Pratik Tamang, another guard who was stationed nearby, attempting to get ahold of the man.

As Pravakar tried to stop the man, a society vehicle approached from behind, prompting guards to briefly open the barricade to let it through. Sensing an opportunity, the man attempted to flee. Acting swiftly, Pravakar and Pratik both tried to hold him back but before he could be caught, he abandoned both the vehicle and the inverter he was carrying and escaped on foot.

Guards Pravakar Tamang and Pratik Tamang both belong from Darjeeling (Mirik) West Bengal and work for IPRA Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Press Enclave residents have praised them for their alertness.

Police have been informed and an investigation is underway.