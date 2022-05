A total of 1.98 kg gold was seized from the three travellers.

Gold worth nearly Rs 1.3 crore was found hidden in a laptop belonging to three travellers bound from Dubai, at the Trichi airport in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1.98 kg gold was seized from the three travellers. The gold was found hidden in a cavity under the keyboard of the laptop, police said.

The three travellers, who had reached India via Sharjah on May 11, were arrested by the Customs department.

Further investigation is on.