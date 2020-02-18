Relief, Dancing As Students Leave Coronavirus Isolation Camp After 2 Weeks

The girls were seen celebrating and dancing in a video.

Amid scare over the deadly coronavirus, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation, several girls at an isolation camp in Delhi broke into dance and after they tested negative and were allowed to go home. They were evacuated earlier this month from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In a video, five girls, with masks on, are seen dancing at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi to a Bollywood chart-buster. Other people in the room are seen playing carrom and table tennis as the girls continue to celebrate amid loud music.

Earlier this month, over 600 Indians were evacuated in two batches from Wuhan where coronavirus originated. Four-hundred and six people were isolated at the ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi; rest of them were taken to Army centre at Manesar in Haryana.

People in the the two facilities, isolated for 14 days, were told to wear three-layered masks and undergo daily medical examination

All those isolated at the ITBP camp have tested negative, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. They will be discharged in a phased manner.

Two-hundred and twenty people at Manesar camp will be discharged today.

Earlier this month, a similar video had surfaced that showed some boys dancing at Manesar camp.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 1,800 people in China and has infected over 70,000, has spread to more than 25 countries across the world.

In India, three cases were reported in Kerala. All of them were students who returned from Wuhan last month. One of them tested negative in the latest tests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "personally monitoring" the situation across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said last week.