Watch: Giant Cobra Takes Refuge Inside Shoe

The incident has alarmed many

A chilling video has gone viral on the Internet that shows a cobra holed up inside a shoe. In the video clip, uploaded on Twitter, a shoe is seen lying on the floor and as the camera zooms in, we see a snake curled up inside it. A person moves the shoe with a snake hook which prompts the cobra to aggressively pop its head out with the hood spread wide.

“Shocking video of cobra snake in Mysore, Karnataka, hiding inside the shoe,” the text attached to the video read.

A person was about to wear the shoes but was left stunned after spotting the serpent hidden inside it. Following this, the person called a snake catcher who reached the spot and tried to lure the cobra out.



While the incident may be alarming for many, it isn't happening for the first time. Earlier, another video had come to light showing a snake hidden inside a shoe in a similar manner. Shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video begins with a snake rescuer tapping a shoe using a rescue rod from a safe distance. Soon, the serpent raises its hood and comes out hissing from the shoe.

While doing the rescue, the personnel warns the viewers to be careful and always tap the shoe before wearing it. She adds that one must be extra cautious during the monsoon. “You will find them at the oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel,” the IFS officer wrote while posting the video.