Watch: German Shepherd On Bike Tour To Join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

10-month-old Marvel joined the long march in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was joined by a surprise guest on Friday. Marvel, a 10-month-old German Shepherd joined the long march as it made its way through Madhya Pradesh.

Seated behind her owner Rajat Parashar's bike and donning riding goggles, Marvel made her way from their home in Gwalior to join the padyatra.

While the two have already travelled around 15,000 km across the country on the bike, this trip has a very special purpose. Parashar, a civil engineer, says he wants to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and urge him to help the cause of animal rights if his party comes to power.

While they have had no luck in meeting Mr Gandhi yet, Mr Parashar says Marvel would accompany him as they aim to follow the march till Kashmir.

The yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and is now in Kahrgon's Kherda. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.